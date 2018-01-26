18 February 2012 - Santa Monica, California - Adam Hicks. 2012 Cartoon Network Hall of Game Awards held at Barker Hangar. Photo Credit: Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA

TMZ reports Adam Hicks, star of Disney’s Zeke and Luther, Pair Of Kings and Lemonade Mouth, was captured on video, committing armed robbery with his girlfriend, actress Danni Tamburo.

Hicks and his gf have been arrested for allegedly committing 4 or 5 armed robberies in the Burbank CA area.

Click HERE for video TMZ has obtained!