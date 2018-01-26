By Blake Powers
Filed Under:"Lemonade Mouth", "Pair Of Kings", "Zeke and Luther", Armed Robbery, Burbank CA, Disney
18 February 2012 - Santa Monica, California - Adam Hicks. 2012 Cartoon Network Hall of Game Awards held at Barker Hangar. Photo Credit: Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA

TMZ reports Adam Hicks, star of Disney’s Zeke and Luther, Pair Of Kings and Lemonade Mouth, was captured on video, committing armed robbery with his girlfriend, actress Danni Tamburo.

Hicks and his gf have been arrested for allegedly committing 4 or 5 armed robberies in the Burbank CA area.

 

Click HERE for video TMZ has obtained!

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live