At this rate, we only have four more years until our impending doom.

Not to be a downer, but the Doomsday Clock has moved another thirty seconds. That’s exactly two minutes until midnight, otherwise known as destruction of civilization as we know it.

According to a statement released by the 2018 Doomsday Clock Statement Science and Security Board and the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, the clock has moved forward due to…

“The year just past proved perilous and chaotic, a year in which many of the risks foreshadowed in our last Clock statement came into full relief. In 2017, we saw reckless language in the nuclear realm heat up already dangerous situations and re-learned that minimizing evidence-based assessments regarding climate and other global challenges does not lead to better public policies.”

President and CEO Rachel Bronson also implied there’s a lack of progress on nuclear matters, saying…

“The Bulletin’s Science and Security Board has once again assessed progress—actually, lack thereof—in managing the technologies that can bring humanity both relief and harm.”

However, it’s not all bad. It would appear that we can reverse the clock. But we have to get involved. Bronson ended the statement with…

“It is urgent that, collectively, we put in the work necessary to produce a 2019 Clock statement that rewinds the Doomsday Clock. Get engaged, get involved, and help create that future. The time is now.”

And go!