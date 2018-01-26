Filed Under:chris stapleton, Country, Justin Timberlake, man of the woods, music video, Pop, say something

Finally a country-pop collaboration we can all get on board with! There’s no bro country here. It’s just Chris Stapleton and Justin Timberlake doing their thing in perfect harmony together on the new single “Say Something.”

You were probably thinking…how can these two pull it off? They have such different sounds. Well, we don’t know and we don’t care! Yeah, it’s that good.

The video debuted on YouTube less than 24 hours ago and it’s already getting great reviews. Not just for the song, but the video itself.

We think it’s pretty great. How about you?

