Next time you order pizza, be sure to look closely at your toppings. Count them. Did you get enough? Are there any areas on your pic that look a little thin with toppings?

You might have a hungry delivery guy!

Honestly, who can resist the smell of pizza? However, if you’re going to graze on the toppings while out for delivery…DON’T do in the elevator on your way up to a customer’s home. Do it in the car! Obviously.