Dang right! Women can be colonels too!

Kentucky Fried Chicken has had a revolving door of colonels for the last few years. Everyone from Jim Gaffigan to George Hamilton to Norm McDonald. In total, there have been twelve colonels. However, the latest colonel might be the most exciting one yet!

Reba McEntire!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Yes, you read that correctly, country singer and actress Reba McEntire! She plugging the new KFC Smokey Mountain BBQ chicken. She sings, she dances, she wears glitter, and she’s definitely not a woman that resembles another famous country singer. She also gets to play herself for a brief moment in the spot.

That song is soooooo catchy!