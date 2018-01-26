By Rebekah Black
Filed Under:Colonel Sanders, Kentucky Fried Chicken, KFC, Reba Mcentire

Dang right! Women can be colonels too!

Kentucky Fried Chicken has had a revolving door of colonels for the last few years. Everyone from Jim Gaffigan to George Hamilton to Norm McDonald. In total, there have been twelve colonels. However, the latest colonel might be the most exciting one yet!

Reba McEntire!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Yes, you read that correctly, country singer and actress Reba McEntire! She plugging the new KFC Smokey Mountain BBQ chicken. She sings, she dances, she wears glitter, and she’s definitely not a woman that resembles another famous country singer. She also gets to play herself for a brief moment in the spot.

That song is soooooo catchy!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live