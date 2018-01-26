Christian Bale, Scott Cooper and Wes Studi at the Premiere Of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures' "Hostiles" held at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on December 14, 2017 in Beverly Hills, CA, USA (Photo: JC Olivera/Sipa USA)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure – Rated PG-13

In the epic finale to the Maze Runner saga, Thomas leads his group of escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. Anyone who makes it out alive will get answers to the questions the Gladers have been asking since they first arrived in the maze.

Critics: “Maze Runner: The Death Cure may offer closure to fans of the franchise, but for anyone who hasn’t already been hooked, this bloated final installment is best left unseen – 44% Like”, as reported by Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: my inside movie sources say this 3rd and final entry of the franchise, based on books by James Dashner, dashes into theaters, with little hope of staying long due to it’s stop and sudden go script and overall choppy presentation. Fans should see it on a big screen while they can, because it won’t be there long. 1.5 of 4 stars.

Hostiles – Rated R

Set in 1892, Hostiles tells the story of a legendary Army Captain (Christian Bale), who after stern resistance, reluctantly agrees to escort a dying Cheyenne war chief (Wes Studi) and his family back to tribal lands. Making the harrowing and perilous journey from Fort Berringer, an isolated Army outpost in New Mexico, to the grasslands of Montana, the former rivals encounter a young widow (Rosamund Pike), whose family was murdered on the plains. Together, they must join forces to overcome the punishing landscape, hostile Comanche and vicious outliers that they encounter along the way.

Critics: a general consensus from Rottentomatoes.com reports ” Hostilesbenefits from stunning visuals and a solid central performance from Christian Bale, both of which help elevate its uneven story – 71% LIKE)

Blake: my most trusted sources say this classic Western film influenced feature set in 1892 about an Army Captain’s duty of transporting a dying Cheyenne war chief and his family to tribal lands, has Christian Bale, Wes Studi and Rosamund Pike are deeply entrenched in characters they play s-o well. Beautifully filmed, the harsh story of physical and mental survival is an excellent addition to the western genre and earns 3 of 4 stars.

At least there’s 1 good movie to see this weekend, while many other great ones including Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Paddington 2 and The Post, are still in theaters.

