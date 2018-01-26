Filed Under:18 carat gold, america, Donald Trump, gold toilet, guggenhim museum, landsacape with snow, Van Gogh, White House

Apparently, Donald and Melania Trump asked the Guggenheim Museum  if they could borrow Van Gogh’s painting “Landscape With Snow” for their private living quarters. Unfortunately, their request was denied.

But the Trumps won’t necessarily leave empty handed, that is if they take the Guggenheim up on their offer. While the request for “Landscape With Snow” was denied, they were given the opportunity to take something else home…am 18 carat gold toilet by Maurizio Cattelan.

It is a fully functioning toilet. Tens of thousands of people were able to use the golden throne during it’s exhibition. However, now that the exhibit is over, the Guggenheim was willing to part with it for an extended period of time.

According the letter from Nancy Spector, the Guggenheim’s chief curator…

“Cattelan would like to offer it to the White House for a long-term loan. It is, of course, extremely valuable and somewhat fragile, but we would provide all the instructions for its installation and care.”

 

 

