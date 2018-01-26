Nov 20, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics at the American Airlines Center. The Celtics defeat the Mavericks 110-102 (Photo: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Last May, Tony Romo played in a U.S. Open qualifier at Split Rail Links & Golf Club in Aledo, but did not advance.

Now, NBC 5 reports former Dallas Cowboy quarterback Tony Romo’s broadcasting partner Jim Nantz told Golf.com that Tony will receive an exemption to play in a PGA Tour Event, “in the next – let’s just say two months. So he’s going to put it out there on the line.”

Tony is a “golf fanatic” and travels with a putter, and brings it “even up into the booth”, according to Nantz.

Best wishes to Tony as he pursues his other sports passion!