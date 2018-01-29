Those weren’t just any cannons in the back of that truck at Buc-ee’s. Those were cannons from the dadgum Alamo.

No, really.

The two guns were on their way to Texas A&M, where a team will work to preserve and protect them. The Alamo Twitter account posted the pic as the convoy stopped briefly on its way to College Station.

And just in case you did not think Alamo cannons being taken by pick up truck to @TAMU was Texan enough, the second round of cannon made a pit stop @bucees

(heavily guarded, of course!) pic.twitter.com/OCgQYOCevE — The Alamo (@OfficialAlamo) January 25, 2018

The restoration project is part of a larger Alamo effort recently by Land Commissioner George P. Bush to conserve the shrine’s historical buildings and relics.