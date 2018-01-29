Those weren’t just any cannons in the back of that truck at Buc-ee’s. Those were cannons from the dadgum Alamo.
No, really.
The two guns were on their way to Texas A&M, where a team will work to preserve and protect them. The Alamo Twitter account posted the pic as the convoy stopped briefly on its way to College Station.
The restoration project is part of a larger Alamo effort recently by Land Commissioner George P. Bush to conserve the shrine’s historical buildings and relics.
Comments
Jody Dean