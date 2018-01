Dear Lord when will the carnage end???

Enough is enough people. Have you no respect for other people’s property! Just because you ride a Lime Bike doesn’t mean you can do whatever you want to it. It’s not just destroying someone else’s property, it makes DFW look bad.

The latest find for Lime Bikes…the Trinity River.

That’s six bikes in which someone had to throw them over the edge!!! Come on! Stop already.