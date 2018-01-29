Filed Under:Beer, Brewery, Budweiser, Canned, natural disasters, Water

Water is Budweiser’s best kept secret!

Since 1988, Budweiser and it’s employees have managed to provide roughly 79 million cans of clean water to cities all across the United States that were impacted by natural disasters. In 2017, Budweiser stopped their normal production of beer and starting canning water for Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico, and California.

However, the brewery is taking things a step further in 2018. They’re planning to up their water game. By the end of the year, Budweiser’s brewery in Fort Collins, Colorado will join their brewery in Cartersville, Georgia in an effort to deliver even more clean water to those in need.

Ok, the commercial may be a little braggy, but it’s a great story to tell! Thanks Budweiser!

