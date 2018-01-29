Photo: Anthony Aneese Totah Jr/Dreamstime

Personal-finance site WalletHub compared over 240 U.S. cities with at least 1 college or professional team based on 21 key metrics from the number of NFL and college football teams to average ticket prices and just released it’s report on 2018’s Best & Worst Cities for Football Fans.

Here’s how Dallas ranks!

Football Fandom in Dallas (1=Best, 122=Avg.)

11 th – Performance Level of NFL Team

– Performance Level of NFL Team 23 rd – Avg. Ticket Price for NFL Game

– Avg. Ticket Price for NFL Game 25 th – NFL Stadium Capacity

– NFL Stadium Capacity 6 th – Number of NFL Championship Wins

1 st – NFL Attendance

8th – NFL Fan Engagement

Dallas ranks #3 overall and #2 among large cities!

With thousands and thousands of move-ins over the past two year, it seems only logical to predict the above numbers to increase, soon.

Fist-pounds to Cowboys fans!