Photo: Hxdyl/Dreamstime

In December, the Federal Railroad Administration released a 1,200 page draft environmental impact document concerning the proposed $15 billion high speed train project connecting Dallas and Houston, which would reduce the approx. 4 hour trip between the two cities, to just 90 mins. That draft revealed potential routes, stations, and the project has received opposition from many Texas landowners. Protesters subsequently formed the group “Texans Against High Speed Rail”, which encourages members to attend public meetings.

Texas Central Partners say 50,000 commuters make the Dallas/Houston trip each week.

NBC 5 reports today is the first day for you to share your thoughts during the first (2) public hearings on the proposed project. Today’s meetings are 9am – 5pm at Dallas’ Wilmer-Hutchins High School and Corsicana Middle School in Navarro County. The Federal Railroad Administration is also accepting public comments on-line until Feb. 19