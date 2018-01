In case you missed the Grammys last night, James Corden announced that he’s on the hunt for a spoken word Grammy. While he doesn’t plan to give up his day job, he did audition several celebrities for the job.

John Legend, Cardi B., DJ Khaled, Cher, and Snoop Dogg all read a few lines from the new book “Fire & Fury” by Michael Wolff. Yep, that’s the one about President Donald Trump.

So who won the role? Come on you already know the answer…that would be Hilary Clinton.