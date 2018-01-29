By Blake Powers
Jamie and Katie have done well in keeping their relationship on the down-low. However, when you go to a Clive Davis’ 2018 Pre-Grammy party Saturday night, heads will turn, tongues will roll, and cameras will flash!

Even though Katie arrived earlier than Jamie, she and Jamie sat together. At one point, it seem Katie tried to leave the room then returned to find a different seat, to avoid attention. That didn’t work… lol!

PEOPLE reports the couple ended up together again, laughing and whispering to each other, all while being captured by cameras.

Click the above People link and see for yourself… ;-).

 

