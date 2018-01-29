Filed Under:camilla cabello, Grammys, Kesha, Praying, Standing Ovation

Let’s take a moment to recognize pop star Ke$ha. She’s really the beginning of the #MeToo movement. Last year, she took on one of the most powerful men in the music business, Dr. Luke. While he basically threatened to end her career, she managed to flourish after getting out of her contract.

Perhaps her biggest hot of all time…Praying. If you listen to the words, you know she’s speaking to Dr. Luke. Last night, Ke$ha along with Camilla Cabello took the stage together to perform the most movie rendition yet of Praying.

Of course the entire audience rose to their feet. Some were even crying. Just an over-whelming moment.

 

