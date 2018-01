Photo: Paul Pellegrino/ Dreamstime

Continental, a dive-bar in East Village, famous for selling 5 shots “of anything” for $10, has heard the word “literally” to such a point, that management can’t stand it… anymore, according to¬†Grub Street.

A sign posted in Continental’s window reads…

Well, I literally can’t imagine a bar BANNING people from it’s premises for using the word, “literally”!? LOL!