By Rebekah Black

There’s nothing like some good ole fashioned Texas pride. If you’re from Texas, it’s an innate characteristic. If you recently moved here, don’t worry…you’ll learn.

Besides the t-shirts, hats, and whatever other Texas merchandise that exists, we just love Texas. We’ll put our state’s shape anywhere. Even the hot tub.

Unfortunately, the Texas shape isn’t an easy one to draw. Or lay out with concrete and tiles.

Ok, so it’s like an abstract shape of Texas, right. It was meant to be like that, yeah?

