By Blake Powers
Filed Under:Die Hard, empire magazine, Harry Potter, Inglorious Bastards, star wars, Thor, Top 10 Greatest Movie Villains Of All Time, Top Movie Villains
Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA

Empire Magazine, the highest selling film magazine in the U.K. (also published in America, and elsewhere) asked it’s readers who they feel are the top 10 greatest movie Villains of All Time, the replied with the following:

10. The Alien (The Alien series)

9. Voldemort (The Harry Potter series)

8. Anton Chigurh (No Country For Old Men)

7. Kylo Ren (The Star Wars series)

6. Hans Landa (Inglourious Basterds)

5. Hannibal Lecter (The Silence Of The Lambs)

4. Hans Gruber (Die Hard)

3. Loki (The Thor films)

2. The Joker (The Batman films)

#1. Darth Vader (The Star Wars series)

Think the Empire Magazine readers left any out? Feel their order should be different?

See Empire Magazine’s Top 20 Greatest Movie Villains Of All Time, HERE!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live