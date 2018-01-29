Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA

Empire Magazine, the highest selling film magazine in the U.K. (also published in America, and elsewhere) asked it’s readers who they feel are the top 10 greatest movie Villains of All Time, the replied with the following:

10. The Alien (The Alien series)

9. Voldemort (The Harry Potter series)

8. Anton Chigurh (No Country For Old Men)

7. Kylo Ren (The Star Wars series)

6. Hans Landa (Inglourious Basterds)

5. Hannibal Lecter (The Silence Of The Lambs)

4. Hans Gruber (Die Hard)

3. Loki (The Thor films)

2. The Joker (The Batman films)

#1. Darth Vader (The Star Wars series)

Think the Empire Magazine readers left any out? Feel their order should be different?

