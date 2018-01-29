By Rebekah Black
Filed Under:Dwayne Johnson, Feet, giant piano, the entertainer, The Rock
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Remember the movie “Big” which starred Tom Hanks playing a little kid inside a man’s body after he made a wish? There’s one scene in particular that every kid on Earth dreams about…that moment where Hanks play “Chopsticks” on the giant piano inside FAO Schwartz.

Well, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, had his own “Big” movie moment. His dream was to play “The Entertainer” by Marvin Hamlisch, but sadly, he wasn’t very good at the piano. That is until he started playing with his feet!

Nailed it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

