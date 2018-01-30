Filed Under:human things, scrubbing, shower rat, Washing

On Monday, Shower rat went viral. Of course, we lost our minds over the cuteness of a rat showering like a human. It’s adorable until you hear the true story behind human movements he’s making.

Unfortunately, it looks like the video is too good to be true. In fact, this little guy might actually be in pain or at the very least uncomfortable. Since the video has gone viral, there are rat enthusiasts who are concerned for the animal’s well being.

For starters, soap doesn’t belong on a rat. And perhaps that’s the reason behind his movements. He’s actually trying to get it off his body. You can read more HERE.

Sad.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live