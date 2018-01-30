Kym Johnson Herjavec and Robert Herjavec at the 2018 G'Day USA Los Angeles Gala held at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, January 27, 2018. (Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Last month, Dancing With The Stars dancer Kym Johnson and her husband Robert Herjavec from Shark Tank, shared their sonogram on Instagram…

"It's a thumbs up" 👍🏻🤰💕 A post shared by Kym Herjavec (@kymherjavec5678) on Dec 11, 2017 at 10:54am PST

Kym recently posted this…

Kym is 6-months into her pregnancy and told E! News, “We are in the home-stretch now.”

As for future plans, Kym plans to get back into shape from her home studio, while taking care of their soon-to-be born twins.

Even though Kym doesn’t plan to continue dancing, she does have interested in continuing with DWTS in a different capacity, “I’d love to go back and be a part of the show somehow, whether it is judging or doing something else.”

Best wishes to Kym, Robert, and their twins!