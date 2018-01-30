(Photo by Gabe Hernandez/Caller-Times via USA TODAY) NETWORK

There is just no end to what a true Whataburger fan will do to share their love of Whataburger.

On January 27th, 2018, Nolan married the love of his life. But just because he’s now a husband, doesn’t mean he has to choose between the wifey and the Whataburger Honey BBQ Chicken Strip Sandwich! Instead, Nolan honored that sandwich at their wedding reception.

This just might be the best groom’s cake ever!

OMG! That looks delicious! It looks so real. We can’t help but wonder what flavors he chose for the cakes.