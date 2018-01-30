Photo: Chris Tuite / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Classic rockers, unite.

Ann Wilson of Heart, Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers (Free, Bad Company, Queen) are coming together for the “Stars Align Tour” of North America this summer.

The run kicks off July 18 in West Valley City, UT.

“I am thrilled to have been asked to perform on the Stars Align Tour with Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers,” Ann Wilson said in a press statement. “They are both long time favorites of mine! They are masters at their craft and it is an honor to share the stage this summer.”

“This is going to be a knock out combination of music and musicians,” Paul Rodgers shared. “I’ve always been a Jeff Beck fan, who isn’t? He is in a league of his own. Ann Wilson has an amazing voice and is a brilliant songwriter. 2018 marks the 50th Anniversary of ‘Free’ and I hope we can touch your spirit with the ‘Spirit of Free.’”

“I always enjoy touring the U.S. in the summer and joining with Paul, and Ann Wilson, should make for quite an exciting night,”Jeff Beck added.

Deborah Bonham, sister of late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, will open the shows.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public for the “Stars Align Tour” beginning Friday, February 2 at 10 AM through LiveNation.com.

Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers and Ann Wilson ‘Stars Align’ Tour

July 18 – West Valley City, UT @ Usana Amphitheatre

July 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Five Point Amphitheatre

July 22 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

July 24 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

July 25 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 28 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 29 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 31 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 1 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 3 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Aug. 4 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 8 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Aug. 12 – Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

Aug. 14 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 17 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Aug. 19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 25 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Aug. 26 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre