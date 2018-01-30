By Rebekah Black
(Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup)

Kim Kardashian is back to her old naked self just two week after becoming a mother for the third time. Perhaps Chicago has been getting too much attention?

This week’s naked Kim selfies involves boobs, braids, and booty! Now, we’ll start off with some of the more tame pics…

As the shoot went on, the clothes started coming off.

Perhaps the most controversial pic is of Kim wearing a fur coat with her entire boob hanging out. Now she did blur out her nipple, but you get the idea. You can see that pic HERE.

Ok, by now we’ve all seen Kim naked. No big deal right. But these pics look kind of scary. Is she in a sketchy motel room? Is someone forcing her to take these pics? These are like the pics on Criminal Minds that a killer sends the family.

