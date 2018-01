Wow! It’s hard to believe LEGOs have been around for 60 years! That’s a really long time of inflicting pain upon barefoot parents.

So to celebrate those 60 years, LEGOS’ Master Builders built a gigantic version of their most popular LEGO, the 2×4. It’s two studs across and four studs down. It stands at 10 feet tall, weighing in at 1,200 pounds. It took about 350 hours to build and contains 133,000 LEGO bricks.

Cool!