(Photo by Kristoffer Tripplaar)

Yes, it’s true. Dr. Pepper and Keurig are currently looking to merge their two companies, which will ultimately create an estimated $11 billion in annual revenues.

However, as you can imagine, some Texans are concerned, especially those who work for Dr. Pepper in Plano. As of right now, there is no plan to move Dr. Pepper or Snapple from their locations. According to Steve Stoler with the City of Plano…

“We’re optimistic about the outcome of the merger and understand that it is subject to the approval of Dr Pepper Snapple shareholder and regulatory approval. We understand that Keurig and Dr Pepper Snapple will continue to operate out of their current locations.”

However, no official word has come from Dr. Pepper / Snapple or Keurig on the issue.