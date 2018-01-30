TMZ reports Nicole Eggert’s visit with TODAY’s Megyn Kelly concerning year’s of alleged assault by Scott Baio, revealed she lied to protect Baio’s show and explained why her timeline was incorrect.

Eggert alleges during the filming of Charles in Charge, Scott touched her inappropriately when she was 14 and had sex with her at 17.

Baio stands firm against her allegations, and admits intimacy, but only after she was of legal age.

Watch Scott Baio’s video, see his evidence, and note the decisions by Dr. Oz and TMZ to drop stories/shows they had concerning Eggert’s allegations.

