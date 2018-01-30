(Photo by Chris Kleponis/Pool/Sipa USA)

What’s a uniom?

Been there, done that! We’ve all accidentally looked over a word or two in a paper or on a blog that was misspelled. It’s not intentional, sometimes you’re in a hurry. Other times you’ve just looked at it so many times, it’s all a blur.

No big deal right? Unless you’ve already gone to print.

To make a long story short, Paul Irving, in the office of the House Sergeant at Arms made one tiny little mistake on the State of the Union tickets. Instead of Union, the tickets went to print with the word Uniom.

Republicans may have to recall all State of the Union tickets because they say "Uniom" not "Union," per two Dem aides. pic.twitter.com/FosSnznIHp — Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) January 29, 2018

It does look like the problem has been reconciled. There was a delay in tickets due to the reprint, but we’re certain all will be corrected before 9PM.