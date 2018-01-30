(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

We couldn’t think of anyone more perfect for the role. The nicest guy in Hollywood will play the nicest guy on TV.

Tom Hanks is all set to play Mr. Rogers in a new movie called “You Are My Friend.” The film is based on a true story, the friendship between Fred Rogers and award-winning journalist Tom Junod. As the story goes, Junod was cynical and skeptical about the interview, but ultimately became friends with Rogers.

Director Marielle Heller is pretty excited about directing this film too!

Other than it being called a biopic this is all true and VERY EXCITING https://t.co/ybZqWF1QcK — Marielle Heller (@marielleheller) January 29, 2018

She also gave a shout out to writer Noah Harpster.

I’m so grateful to @noahharpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue for writing the most beautiful script and for letting me make it with them! — Marielle Heller (@marielleheller) January 29, 2018

So far, Hanks is the only star that’s been added to the cast. The script has been written, but the film itself is still in development. No word on a release date just yet.