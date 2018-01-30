How have I never seen this? From Tom Jones old TV show, a 1969 version of Long Time Gone – featuring Jones himself, and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young.

A friend posted it Facebook yesterday, and it blew me away. This is what it looks like when some of the greatest are just having fun.

The story goes that Jones and CSN&Y rehearsed What’s New, Pussycat for a week before Jones told them he wanted to do this instead. In fact, Neil Young was so nervous upon first meeting Jones that he introduced himself as Neil Diamond.