The state of Virginia has a bill on its hands that will keep their citizens from accessing adult sites for free whether on their computers, phones or tablets.

Why?

Well, according to WFAA, lawmakers in Virginia believe that with Bill 1592 aka “The Human Trafficking Prevention Act,” limiting access to porn, human trafficking could be reduced.

You can unlock these sites however by paying the state a fee of $20. Now, it is unclear whether this is a one-time-only fee or if it’ll be recurring.

While some agree. Others, like a Grace Owens from Virginia, feel it is an infringement on their rights.

“I think that’s a freedom we all have as Americans,” said Owens. “I just don’t see the relevance at all.”

“It’s like a sin tax, getting cigarettes or alcohol or anything else,” said Charles Plant.

