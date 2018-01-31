(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Amazon sells everything from books to music to technology to household grocery items. So why not sell healthcare too?

Amazon along with JP Morgan and Berkshire Hathaway are getting into the healthcare business. The idea is that the company would operate under non-profit mentalities. They would provide roughly 1.2 million employees of participating companies with affordable healthcare. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos says…

“The healthcare system is complex, and we enter into this challenge open-eyed about the degree of difficulty. Hard as it might be, reducing healthcare’s burden on the economy while improving outcomes for employees and their families would be worth the effort. Success is going to require talented experts, a beginner’s mind, and a long-term orientation.”

The initial announcement alone caused some chaos within the stock market. The announcement made stock prices drop for healthcare companies as well as pharmacy companies.