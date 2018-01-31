The latest trailer in the Marvel world to drop is Ant-Man and the Wasp.

In Captain America: Civil War, we caught our first glimpse of a gigantic Ant-Man. Well, it looks like we’ll get to see a lot more of that, Ant-Man’s getting “big” for the sequel. Don’t let the movie poster fool you.

Obviously, he’ll get small too. However, the most exciting part of this trailer? His partner…the Wasp!

Looks like Marvel will have another huge box office hit on their hands! Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters on July 6th, 2018.