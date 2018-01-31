By David Rancken
Filed Under:ant man, ant-man and the wasp, Marvel, Trailer

The latest trailer in the Marvel world to drop is Ant-Man and the Wasp.

In Captain America: Civil War, we caught our first glimpse of a gigantic Ant-Man. Well, it looks like we’ll get to see a lot more of that, Ant-Man’s getting “big” for the sequel. Don’t let the movie poster fool you.

KjThNL7 Ant Man Goes Big For Ant Man & The Wasp Trailer

Obviously, he’ll get small too. However, the most exciting part of this trailer? His partner…the Wasp!

Looks like Marvel will have another huge box office hit on their hands! Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters on July 6th, 2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live