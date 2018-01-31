Because apparently it isn’t yet obvious that you shouldn’t be eating Tide Pods, a bakery in San Antonio found the need to introduce us to Tide Pod Pan Dulce!

Cakes by Jandy brings us the typical pan dulce, except that instead of that crusted candy on top being white… it is now blue and orange.

A picture was shared by the bakery warning people (still) to not eat the real Tide Pods.

It’s been fun seeing restaurants and different food places come up with satirical foods like this. There’s been doughnuts, pizzas, cakes and now pan dulce!

Via KVUE