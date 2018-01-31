(Walker/ABACAUSA.COM/TNS/Sipa USA)

Last night, Stormy Daniels was the special guest on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because her name has been in the headlines in connection with President Donald Trump. According to numerous reports, Daniels and Trump had an affair back in 2006, while Melania was pregnant with Barron.

Just hours before Daniels was set to do the Kimmel interview, her PR team released a statement saying that Daniels had never had an affair with Trump. In the statement, Daniels says…

“I am not denying this affair because I was paid ‘hush money’ as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened.”

The hush money she’s referring to a payment of $130,000, which was reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Of course Jimmy Kimmel was planning to ask her all kinds of questions, however, had to change his plans and read her statement instead. You can watch the full interview below.

Stormy says this is her final statement on the subject.