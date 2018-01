This kid is going places!

He may only be 2-years-old or so, but he’s already sticking to his guns no matter how painful the situation. Even if it means he has to eat an entire raw onion.

Here’s how the drama went down.

Kid: Mom, can I have this apple?

Mom: That’s not an apple. That’s an onion.

Kid: No it’s not.

Mom: Alright, if you insist.

Now, that’s impressive. He got further than we could!