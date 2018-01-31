Filed Under:College, Degree, Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts, School, Swiss, Switzerland, university, yodel, yodelling, yodelling degree

The Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts (Luasa) in Switzerland is making history, as the first institution of higher learning to offer both a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Yodeling.

First used by Swiss herdsman to communicate with one another, yodeling involves rapidly wobbling your voice up and down between pitches.

The course will offer a three-year bachelor’s degree, a two-year Master’s, and will be headed by world-renowned yodeler Nadja Räss, who already has her own yodel academy in Zurich.

Michael Kaufmann, heads Luasa’s music department, and is understandably thrilled with the course.  He told the Swiss paper St Galler Tagblatt, “We have long dreamed of offering yodeling at the university and with Nadja Räss we got the number one.  It is an absolute stroke of luck for us.”

Applications for the course will open February 28th, and only three to four students are expected be chosen.

Via BBC

