Yesterday Nicole Eggert went on the ‘Today’ show to speak out against Scott Baio, claiming that she was a victim of sexual assault.

Now TMZ is reporting that ‘The Dr. Oz Show’ has decided it will air it’s January 10th taping of Nicole Eggert appearing on the show.

Initially producers decided not to air the interview because they had some issues with Nicole’s timeline.

Now after the appearance with Megyn Kelly they have changed their mind. They also brought the actress to film some additional questions and apparently there was a blow up between her and producers back stage.

