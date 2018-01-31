By Blake Powers
Filed Under:Alleged Sexual Assault, LAPD, lisa bloom, nicole eggert, NYC, Scott Baio
Scott Baio (Photo: Rodney White-USA TODAY NETWORK)

TMZ caught up with Nicole Eggert today in NYC.

Eggert refused to comment on Scott Baio’s Good Morning America appearance today concerning her sexual assault allegations against him. Baio said she isn’t being truthful and said she should call police. That’s her plan.

 

Eggert told TMZ she’s off to L.A. to meet with a special unit that handles her type of situation.

In addition. Nicole and her attorney Lisa Bloom are considering filing suit against Baio.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live