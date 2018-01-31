Scott Baio (Photo: Rodney White-USA TODAY NETWORK)

TMZ caught up with Nicole Eggert today in NYC.

Eggert refused to comment on Scott Baio’s Good Morning America appearance today concerning her sexual assault allegations against him. Baio said she isn’t being truthful and said she should call police. That’s her plan.

Eggert told TMZ she’s off to L.A. to meet with a special unit that handles her type of situation.

In addition. Nicole and her attorney Lisa Bloom are considering filing suit against Baio.