Filed Under:Burning, Car, Cop, Deputy, Hero, Michigan, Officer, Police, Rescue, Sheriff, Video

A sheriff’s deputy from Michigan is being praised as a hero after he rescued a teen from a burning car.

The deputy spotted a speeding vehicle on Sunday at around 2:30 a.m. in Orion, Michigan. The officer began pursuit but the driver quickly lost control of his vehicle, rolling off of the road before bursting into flames.

The video shows the officer running to the car, risking his own life to save the 18-year-old driver who had suffered a broken leg in the crash.

Authorities claim they smelled alcohol and marijuana on the driver. He was arrested but later released.

Via ABC

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live