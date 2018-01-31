Filed Under:live stream, NASA, Super Blue Blood Moon

It’s happening! Today is the day! We have a full on super blue blood moon. This is the first super blue blood moon since 1866.

Things got started pretty early this morning, around 4:30AM. Unfortunately, Texas will only see a partial eclipse, which starts at 5:48AM. The darkest we will see the moon is right at 6:51AM.

The key to seeing it? Find a good spot where you can see the horizon while facing West. And get as far away from lights as possible. If that doesn’t work, you can just watch it here, on NASA’s LIVE stream.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live