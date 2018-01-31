It’s happening! Today is the day! We have a full on super blue blood moon. This is the first super blue blood moon since 1866.

Things got started pretty early this morning, around 4:30AM. Unfortunately, Texas will only see a partial eclipse, which starts at 5:48AM. The darkest we will see the moon is right at 6:51AM.

The key to seeing it? Find a good spot where you can see the horizon while facing West. And get as far away from lights as possible. If that doesn’t work, you can just watch it here, on NASA’s LIVE stream.