Chickens (Photo: Kent D. Johnson/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/MCT/Sipa USA)

If you’ve been to Babe’s Chicken Dinner House on W. Main St. in Carrollton, you’ve seen their western man mannequin.

NBC 5 reports that mannequin was stolen on Sunday Jan. 21, … and the entire event was caught on video!

Carrollton police released surveillance footage of the suspects.

The western mannequin, is now home, where it belongs, at Babe’s Chicken restaurant, thanks to Carrollton police.

The mannequin is valued at approx. $1,500. A low price to pay for jail time, however no word yet if any charges have been filed.

Just proves that cowboys know where they’re supposed to be… :).

Double fist-pounds to Carrollton Police!