We’ll still see him – just not as much.

Hard to believe there have been only TWO chief meteorologists in the history of Channel 5. Harold Taft and David Finfrock. And #2 is decreasing his workload after a whopping 42 years.

Our last link to Harold Taft: After 42 years of weather forecasts, NBC5's David Finfrock to step down as chief meteorologist https://t.co/UhN49df1YR — Mede Nix (@medenix) February 1, 2018

“Most of my friends are co-workers,” Finfrock said when making the announcement at NBC5’s Fort Worth studios. “I’m looking forward to retirement, but I don’t want to give this up.”

Rick Mitchell will take over as chief.

Emmy-winning Finfrock will still cover big storms, fill-in for Rick and work “a hundred days this year.”

Other than that he’ll be spending more time with wife Shari on their ranch 90 miles from Dallas.