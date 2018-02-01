Filed Under:David Finfrock, Forecast, NBC 5, Step Down, Weather Update

We’ll still see him – just not as much.

Hard to believe there have been only TWO chief meteorologists in the history of Channel 5. Harold Taft and David Finfrock. And #2 is decreasing his workload after a whopping 42 years.

“Most of my friends are co-workers,” Finfrock said when making the announcement at NBC5’s Fort Worth studios. “I’m looking forward to retirement, but I don’t want to give this up.”

Rick Mitchell will take over as chief.

Emmy-winning Finfrock will still cover big storms, fill-in for Rick and work “a hundred days this year.”

Other than that he’ll be spending more time with wife Shari on their ranch 90 miles from Dallas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live