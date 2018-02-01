© David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Sources around the league say the Warriors could make themselves an attractive home for King James.

The Cleveland Cavs star has a $35.6 million player option after this season which he is expected to decline, making him a free agent again.

He can always re-sign with the Cavs, who are currently in third place in the Eastern Conference and have had some struggles.

The defending champs could free up some salary to make room for the addition of LeBron if he wishes to leave Cleveland again.

LeBron has a strained relationship with Cavs owner Dan Gilbert, and is still about four or five months away from making a decision about where he wants to play.