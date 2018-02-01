(Photo by Sthanlee Mirador)

It’s official. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake win all the trophies for best couple EVER!

On Wednesday, Justin Timberlake turned the big 3-7. Sadly, he isn’t home to celebrate with the fam. Instead, he’s in Minnesota doing Super Bowl halftime rehearsals.

It would appear while he’s at work, Jess is home taking care of their little boy Silas. However, she did manage to squeeze one amazing birthday post for her hubby. Not only did she call him a “super hot dad,’ but she also admitted to being his “OG fan girl #1.”

Can you feel the love between these two? We can! Love, love, LOVE!!!!!!!!