It’s official. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake win all the trophies for best couple EVER!
On Wednesday, Justin Timberlake turned the big 3-7. Sadly, he isn’t home to celebrate with the fam. Instead, he’s in Minnesota doing Super Bowl halftime rehearsals.
It would appear while he’s at work, Jess is home taking care of their little boy Silas. However, she did manage to squeeze one amazing birthday post for her hubby. Not only did she call him a “super hot dad,’ but she also admitted to being his “OG fan girl #1.”
A picture says a thousand words. And thank goodness because there aren't enough to express ALL the aspects of my love and respect for you. Here's to a spectacular year ahead. I'm so proud of all you've accomplished and all that is ahead for you. plus you're a super hot dad. A ninja dad. A kiddie teeth brushing, Jedi sleep mind tricking, intimidating dad voice disciplining SUPER HOT DAD. I love you, you hot dad.. I'm here, right by your side, OG fan girl #1. Happy birthday, my beloved. Now go crush it this weekend at SB LII.
Can you feel the love between these two? We can! Love, love, LOVE!!!!!!!!