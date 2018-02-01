By Blake Powers
Filed Under:"Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood", Forrest Gump, Fred Rogers, John Rogers, mr. rogers, Tom Hanks

John Rogers, youngest son of the iconic Fred Rogers from Mr. Rogers Neighborhood, recently spoke with TMZ concerning Tom Hanks portraying his father in the upcoming movie based on his dad’s life, You Are My Friend.

Come to find out, Fred Rogers was a major fan of Tom Hanks!

John Rogers told TMZ his dad probably watched Forrest Gump… 100 times!

 

John says the filmmakers haven’t approached him yet. However, he is happy to help, and is open to meeting with Tom Hanks concerning his role as his father.

Click HERE to see the TMZ/John Rogers interview!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live