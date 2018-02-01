John Rogers, youngest son of the iconic Fred Rogers from Mr. Rogers Neighborhood, recently spoke with TMZ concerning Tom Hanks portraying his father in the upcoming movie based on his dad’s life, You Are My Friend.

Come to find out, Fred Rogers was a major fan of Tom Hanks!

John Rogers told TMZ his dad probably watched Forrest Gump… 100 times!

John says the filmmakers haven’t approached him yet. However, he is happy to help, and is open to meeting with Tom Hanks concerning his role as his father.

Click HERE to see the TMZ/John Rogers interview!