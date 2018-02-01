(Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup)

Black Panther hits theaters in two weeks. It’s already getting great reviews, plus pre-sale tickets are through the roof!

It’s not uncommon to hear about celebrities buying out theaters for people. This time it’s the one and only Octavia Spencer! She’ll be in Mississippi when “Black Panther” premieres to the public. While she’s there, the plan is to buy out an entire theater screening for an underserved community.

The reason behind this wonderful gesture, Octavia says she’s doing it to…

“Ensure that all our brown children can see themselves as a superhero.”

No details yet on when and where, but Octavia tells her Instagram fans to stay tuned!