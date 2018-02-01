Whale Fun Fact! Orcas can imitate the human voice. Cool!

Wikie is a 14-year-old killer whale, who can speak human. Now, she doesn’t know what she’s saying, but she can repeat her trainer with words like “hello” and “bye bye.” Scientists believe their ability to mimic humans and learn new sounds may be “key to how they communicate and interact with one other.”

Of course the internet thinks this orca’s words sound a lot like farts.

Ok, the first couple of orca words sounds legit. But after that we’re hearing a combination of baby babbles and yep, FARTS! There might be a few armpit farts in there too.

So, this seems like a worthy poll question.

Proof that we all have the sense of humor of a ten year old boy.