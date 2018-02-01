By Blake Powers
Pizza Hut (Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA)

Thrillist reports during the Super Bowl Sunday, if the Philadelphia Eagles…or New England Patriots score a touchdown during the first 14 seconds of the game, which would be the fastest touchdown in Super Bowl history, all Pizza Hut rewards members will receive a free two-topping medium pizza.

usatsi 10576279 Pizza Hut Offering Rewards Members A Chance To Win FREE PIZZA During Super Bowl

Jan 30, 2018; Bloomington, MN, USA; General overall view of mannequins with the uniforms of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox with the Super Bowl LII logo and words “Who You With” projected on the ceiling at the Nike store at the Mall of America (Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

In 2007 during Super Bowl 41, Chicago Bears’ Devin Hester did exactly that. As a matter of fact, since 2011, there have been 15 touchdowns in the first 14 seconds of a game, including regular season and playoffs.

The odds that this happens, are low… but it could!

