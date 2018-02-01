Pizza Hut (Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA)

Thrillist reports during the Super Bowl Sunday, if the Philadelphia Eagles…or New England Patriots score a touchdown during the first 14 seconds of the game, which would be the fastest touchdown in Super Bowl history, all Pizza Hut rewards members will receive a free two-topping medium pizza.

In 2007 during Super Bowl 41, Chicago Bears’ Devin Hester did exactly that. As a matter of fact, since 2011, there have been 15 touchdowns in the first 14 seconds of a game, including regular season and playoffs.

The odds that this happens, are low… but it could!